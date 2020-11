குஷ்பு சென்ற கார் மீது லாரி மோதி விபத்து - முருகன் அருளால் தப்பியதாக குஷ்பு தகவல்

English summary

Khushbu, who recently joined the BJP, was involved in a car accident near Madurantakam. Khushboo has said that he escaped unhurt by the grace of Lord Murugan. Actress Khushbu recently joined the BJP. Khushbu, who has been participating in various protests, was involved in an accident while traveling from Chennai to Cuddalore to participate in the Vail Pilgrimage in Cuddalore.