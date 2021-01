தமிழகத்தில் இந்த 3 மாவட்டங்களில் செம்ம மழை.. வானிலை மையம் சூப்பர் அறிவிப்பு

English summary

The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in Ramanathapuram, Tuticorin and Tirunelveli districts for the next 24 hours. Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal. Most parts of Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and Karaikal will receive moderate rainfall.