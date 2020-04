பெங்களூரில் பெண் சுகாதார ஊழியர் மீது தாக்குதல்.. உ.பி.யில் போலீசுக்கு அடி.. வரம்பு மீறும் மக்கள்

#WATCH Karnataka: An Asha worker, Krishnaveni says she was attacked in Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru while collecting data on #coronavirus . Says, "The problem started when an announcement was made against us from a mosque, whoever made that announcement should be arrested".(April 1) pic.twitter.com/9jBT9q7K0L

English summary

Karnataka: 3 people have been arrested by police in the case of attack on Asha worker Krishnaveni in Bengaluru. In Muzaffarnagar area policeman arrived after lockdown violation raised up turnip in Muzaffarnagar, Inspector and 2 constables injured the condition of the Inspector is critical they were referred to me that hospital 3 accused used have been arrested. Large gathering going on they are trying to convince the people the lockdown is going on then there assaulted by the man and the woman in the household subsequently this was happened yesterday evening, police filing the case and 3 accused have been arrested, more people are being hunted for around 18 people are being accused.