காமராஜர் நினைவு தினம் - கல்வித்தந்தை காமராஜருக்கு முதல்வர் துணை முதல்வர் புகழாரம்

English summary

Kamaraj 45th death anniversay Day Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister pays tribute to the father of education Kamaraj Chief Minister Palanisamy has posted on his Twitter page that he is happy to pay homage to the father of education who dedicated his entire life to social service and raised Kamaraj to prominence in Tamil Nadu. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneer Selvam has posted on his Twitter page that he will pay homage to the lighthouse that illuminated the life of the poor who were educated by schools everywhere.