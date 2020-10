பிக்பாஸ் வீட்டில் வலம் வரும் பஞ்சவர்ண கிளிகள்... எத்தனை பேர் மனசை கொத்தப்போறாங்களோ

English summary

Five-colored parrots are now flying inside the Big Boss house. Fans will melt when a parrot flies. This time Anita Sampath, Sanam Shetty, Shivani, Gabriella, Ramya Pandian are flying as colorful five-colored parrots. These five-colored parrots are the ones who are going to spill the beans on social media who are going to start the Army and bleed.