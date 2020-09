ஜே.இ.இ. மெயின் தேர்வு முடிவுகள்- 24 பேர் 100% மதிப்பெண்கள்- தமிழக மாணவர்கள் யாரும் சென்டம் இல்லை

This is testimony to the spirit of cooperative federalism and young #AatmaNirbharBharat under Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership. Despite odds, we prove ourselves pic.twitter.com/cOSXK1Fy7u

I congratulate the toppers of JEE(Mains). I also thank everyone involved in the #JEE exam and for declaring results in 4 days. @DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/nKxCH07ru2

English summary

NTA JEE Main Result 2020: The results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has been released. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.