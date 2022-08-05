குடியரசுத் துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தல் - வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கை தொடக்கம்
டெல்லி: குடியரசுத் துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தல் வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கை பலத்த பாதுகாப்புகளுக்கு மத்தியில் தொடங்கி நடைபெற்று வருகிறது. இன்றே தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் வெளியாகும்.
Delhi | Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and K Suresh cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election. pic.twitter.com/IqzkaGo9e4— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Delhi | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi casts his vote for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament pic.twitter.com/NKV8JZhRvD— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla casts his vote for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/aiJISH8vCA— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Congress interim president and MP Sonia Gandhi casts her vote for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/vYQRyKym8v— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
BJP MP Hema Malini casts her vote for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4wQyDFL5My— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Narayan Rane and Sarbananda Sonowal cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Snm2v3YVWN— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Delhi | AAP MPs Harbhajan Singh and Sanjay Singh, DMK MP Kanimozhi and BJP MP Ravi Kishan cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election. pic.twitter.com/SPs5bcSEl7— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
நானும் தோழர் @WriterRavikumar அவர்களும் காலை 10.15 மணியளவில் குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் வாக்களித்தோம்.எதிர்க் கட்சிகளின் சார்பில் கிறித்தவர் ஒருவரை வேட்பாளராக அறிவிக்குமாறு குடியரசு தலைவர் தேர்தலில் கோரினோம்.துணைத் தலைவருக்கு மார்கரெட் ஆல்வா அவர்கள் போட்டியிடுவது மகிழ்ச்சி. pic.twitter.com/1Gm8SwQY5U— Thol. Thirumavalavan (@thirumaofficial) August 6, 2022
#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva arrives at the Parliament. Voting is underway for the VP polls today. pic.twitter.com/CcBLuzzw49— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Delhi | Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan cast votes for the Vice Presidential election at Parliament pic.twitter.com/Z5irlDxbWm— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Delhi | Union ministers Rajnath Singh & Piyush Goyal along with BJP chief JP Nadda cast votes for the Vice Presidential election at Parliament pic.twitter.com/J06yTFnv67— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and DMK MPs Dayanidhi Maran & Tiruchi Siva cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/NRlMyTO6XT— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah casts his vote for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament pic.twitter.com/eH75fIzcRe— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Delhi | Former Prime Minister and Congress MP Dr Manmohan Singh arrives at the Parliament to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election. pic.twitter.com/OK0GsY5npL— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Delhi | Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Ashwini Vaishnaw cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/quciT0VxhD— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/X8kFU79I1f— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
#JagdeepDhankhar vs #MargaretAlva | Voting for the Vice Presidential election begins.— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Votes will be counted today itself and the next Vice-President will take the oath of office on August 11 – a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends. pic.twitter.com/bm2ILH5dYz