    குடியரசுத் துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தல் - வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கை தொடக்கம்

    டெல்லி: குடியரசுத் துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தல் வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கை பலத்த பாதுகாப்புகளுக்கு மத்தியில் தொடங்கி நடைபெற்று வருகிறது. இன்றே தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் வெளியாகும்.

    Vice Presidential Election 2022 Voting LIVE News Updates in Tamil

    6:43 PM, 6 Aug
    மம்தா பானர்ஜியின் உத்தரவை மீறி 2 திரிணாமூல் காங்கிரஸ் எம்பிக்கள் குடியரசுத் துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் வாக்களித்ததாக தகவல்
    6:39 PM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசுத் தலைவர் தேர்தல் வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கை பலத்த பாதுகாப்புகளுக்கு மத்தியில் தொடங்கி நடைபெற்று வருகிறது. இன்றே தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் வெளியாகும்.
    5:07 PM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தல் நிறைவு
    5:06 PM, 6 Aug
    இந்திய குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தல் மாலை 5 மணியுடன் நிறைவடைந்தது
    5:06 PM, 6 Aug
    காலை 10 மணி முதல் குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தல் வாக்குப்பதிவு நடைபெற்று வந்தது
    4:21 PM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசுத் துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் 2 மணி நிலவரப்படி 85% வாக்குகள் பதிவாகியுள்ளன
    4:20 PM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசுத் துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் மத்திய ஜவுளித்துறை அமைச்சர் பியூஷ் கோயல், மத்திய சுகாதாரத்துறை அமைச்சர் ஹர்ஷ் வர்தன், மத்திய நிதியமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன், மத்திய விளையாட்டுத்துறை அமைச்சர் அனுராக் தாக்கூர் வாக்களித்தனர்
    2:19 PM, 6 Aug
    மத்திய அமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன், காங்கிரஸ் எம்பி-க்கள் மல்லிகார்ஜுனா கார்கே, ஜெய்ராம் ரமேஷ், சசி தரூர் ஆகியோர் தங்களது வாக்கினை செலுத்தினர்.
    2:17 PM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் காங்கிரஸ் எம்பி ராகுல் காந்தி வாக்கினை செலுத்தினார்.
    2:05 PM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் லோக் சபா சபாநாயகர் ஓம் பிர்லா வாக்கினை செலுத்தினார்.
    1:30 PM, 6 Aug
    காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் இடைக்கால தலைவரும், எம்பி-யுமான சோனியா காந்தி வாக்களித்தார்.
    1:29 PM, 6 Aug
    நடிகையும், பாஜக எம்பி-யுமான ஹேமா மாலினி குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் வாக்கினை செலுத்தினார்.
    1:25 PM, 6 Aug
    மத்திய அமைச்சர்கள் ஹர்தீப் சிங் பூரி, நாராயண் ரானே உள்ளிட்டோர் குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் வாக்களித்தனர்.
    12:59 PM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் திமுக நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர் கனிமொழி, ஆம் ஆத்மி எம்பி ஹர்பஜன் சிங் உள்ளிட்டோர் வாக்குகளை செலுத்தினர்.
    12:16 PM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் விசிக தலைவரும், நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினருமான திருமாவளவன் மற்றும் ரவிக்குமார் ஆகியோர் வாக்களித்தனர்.
    12:09 PM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவருக்கான வாக்குப்பதிவு விறுவிறுப்பாக நடைபெற்று வரும் நிலையில், எதிர்க்கட்சிகளின் பொது வேட்பாளர் மார்கரெட் ஆல்வா நாடாளுமன்ற வளாகத்திற்கு வந்துள்ளார்.
    11:53 AM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் மத்திய அமைச்சர்கள் நிதின் கட்கரி மற்றும் தர்மேந்திர பிரதான் ஆகியோர் வாக்களித்தனர்.
    11:44 AM, 6 Aug
    மத்திய அமைச்சர்கள் ராஜ்நாத் சிங், பியூஷ் கோயல் மற்றும் பாஜக தேசிய தலைவர் ஜெபி நட்டா ஆகியோர் வாக்குகளை செலுத்தினர்.
    11:14 AM, 6 Aug
    திமுக நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர்களான தயாநிதி மாறன் மற்றும் திருச்சி சிவா ஆகியோர் தங்களது வாக்குகளை செலுத்தினர். அதேபோல் காங்கிரஸ் நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர் கார்த்தி சிதம்பரம் வாக்களித்தார்.
    11:13 AM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் மத்திய உள்துறை அமைச்சர் அமித் ஷா தனது வாக்கினை செலுத்தினார்.
    10:53 AM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் முன்னாள் பிரதமரும், காங்கிரஸ் எம்.பி-யுமான மன்மோகன் சிங் வாக்களித்தார்.
    10:34 AM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் மத்திய அமைச்சர்கள் ஜித்தேந்திர சிங் மற்றும் அஸ்வின் வைஷ்ணவ் ஆகியோர் வாக்களித்தனர்.
    10:26 AM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலுக்கான வாக்குப்பதிவில் பிரதமர் மோடி வாக்கை செலுத்திய பின்னர், பாஜக உறுப்பினர்கள் ஆர்வமாக வாக்குகளை செலுத்தி வருகின்றனர்.
    10:17 AM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலுக்கான வாக்குப்பதிவு தொடங்கிய சில நிமிடங்களிலேயே பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி வாக்களித்தார்.
    10:11 AM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி வாக்களிப்பு
    10:08 AM, 6 Aug
    மக்களவையை சேர்ந்த 545 உறுப்பினர்களும், மாநிலங்களவையைச் சேர்ந்த 245 உறுப்பினர்களும் வாக்களிக்கின்றனர் வாக்குப்பதிவு தொடங்கிய நிலையில், நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர்கள் நீண்ட வரிசையில் இருந்து வாக்களித்து வருகின்றனர்
    10:07 AM, 6 Aug
    குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலுக்கான வாக்குப்பதிவு நாடாளுமன்ற வளாகத்தில் தொடங்கியது
    8:58 AM, 6 Aug
    நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலுக்கான வாக்குப்பதிவு காலை 10 மணிக்கு தொடங்குகிறது. பாஜக கூட்டணி சார்பாக ஜெக்தீப் தன்கர், எதிர்க்கட்சிகளின் பொது வேட்பாளராக மார்கரெட் ஆல்வா போட்டியிடுகின்றனர். குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் தேர்தலில் காலை 10 மணிக்கு தொடங்கும் வாக்குப்பதிவு மாலை 5 மணியுடன் நிறைவடைகிறது. தற்போதைய குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் வெங்கையா நாயுடுவின் பதவிக்காலம் ஆகஸ்ட் 10ம் தேதியுடன் நிறைவடைகிறது. குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவருக்கான தேர்தல் முடிவடைந்த பின், மாலையே வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கை நடத்தப்பட்டு முடிவுகள் அறிவிக்கப்படும். புதிதாக தேர்ந்தெடுக்கப்படும் குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் ஆகஸ்ட் 11ம் தேதி பதவியேற்பார்.
    2:52 PM, 5 Aug
    நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் இரு சபைகளின் எம்.பி.க்கள் வாக்களித்து துணி ஜனாதிபதியை தேர்வு செய்ய உள்ளனர்
    2:52 PM, 5 Aug
    துணை ஜனாதிபதி தேர்தலுக்கான வேட்பு மனு ஜூலை 17-ல் நிறைவு
    vice presidential election results 2022 margaret alva jagdeep dhankar துணை ஜனாதிபதி தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் 2022 ஜெகதீப் தன்கர் மார்கரெட் ஆல்வா

    Indian Vice Presidential Election Results [இந்திய துணை ஜனாதிபதி தேர்தல் முடிவுகள்] 2022 LIVE News Updates in Tamil: இந்தியாவின் துணை குடியரசுத் தலைவரை தேர்ந்தெடுப்பதற்கான தேர்தலில் (Vice President elections 2022) பதிவான வாக்குகள் இன்று எண்ணப்பட்டு முடிவுகள் அறிவிக்கப்பட உள்ளன. இந்திய துணை குடியரசுத்தலைவர் தேர்தலில் போட்டியிட்ட ஜெகதீப் தன்கர் மற்றும் மார்கரெட் ஆல்வா ஆகிய இருவரில் வெற்றி பெற்றவர் யார்? யார் யார் எத்தனை ஓட்டுகள் பெற்றுள்ளன போன்ற இன்னும் பல சுவாரசியமான தகவல்களை உடனுக்குடன் தெரிந்து கொள்ள இந்த பக்கத்தை காணுங்கள்.
     
     
     
