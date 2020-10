கனமழையால் இருளில் மூழ்கிய ஹைதராபாத்: தெலுங்கானாவில் 50 பேர் பலி, ரூ 5000 கோடி அளவிற்கு சேதம்

English summary

Hyderabad was hit by floods caused by unprecedented heavy rains. Residential areas were inundated by heavy rains. More than 50 people have been killed in flash floods. The public suffered as the floodwaters receded on one side and power outages on the other. More than 15 areas in Telangana district have been affected by the floods. Chief Minister Chandrasekara Rao has said that the damage has been estimated at Rs 5,000 crore.