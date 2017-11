பாருங்க நல்லா பாருங்க.. நம்ம "லட்சுமி" கமலா மாறி நிற்பதைப் பாருங்க!

Tamilnadu

Gajalakshmi

A tribute to the Dronacharya, from one of the many Ekalavyas! #HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan . @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/NzUFBOlDtI

English summary

Actress Lakshmipriya chandramouli grabbs attention of people from Lakshmi shortfilm and another news also came into light that she is a diehard fan of Kamalhaasan and she dedicated a special video to him on his birthday.