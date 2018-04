தமிழர்களுக்கு தண்ணீர் கொடுக்க நீங்கள் யார்?.. சு.சாமியை வறுத்தெடுத்த சுப. உதயகுமாரன்!

Tamilnadu

Who the hell are you asks S P Udayakumaran to BJP's Subramanian Swamy on Cauvery issue. BJP's Subramanian Swamy says that ''If Tamil people want adequate drinking and field water I can arrange through sea water desalination plants. If Cauvery water then howl&cry '' in twitter. S P Udayakumaran says Subramanian Swamy, who the hell are you to arrange water for the Tamils? You are a nobody. We, the proud Tamils, can take care of ourselves and fight for our rights. You shut up and mind your business. Empty vessel has been making too much noise! in facebook.