உடலையும் மனதையும் காக்கும் யோகா - உலக யோகா தினம் கூறும் ஜோதிட ரகசியங்கள்!

ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

The world is celebrating the fourth International Yoga Day on June 21, 2018. Yoga events are being held in different parts of the country and the world. While Yoga is an age-old practice, the celebration of this practice as the International Day of Yoga has given it a boost. Yoga is a union of physical, mental as well as spiritual practices and disciplines that is said to have originated in India almost 5,000 years ago. While Yoga finds a mention in the Rigveda, it became more prominent as hatha yoga texts emerged around the 11th century. Yoga includes breath control, simple meditation, and the adoption of specific bodily postures. It is widely practiced for health and relaxation. The theme for Yoga Day 2018 is “Yoga for Peace.”