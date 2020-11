முருகனுக்கு உகந்த சஷ்டி: வேல் யாத்திரை இன்று தொடங்கி டிசம்பர் 6 வரை நடத்த திட்டமிட்டது ஏன்

English summary

Murugan's weapon is Vail. The BJP has taken up arms. The BJP has been saying that the pilgrimage will start even though the Tamil Nadu government has not given orders for the Vail pilgrimage. The question may arise as to why the BJP is conducting the pilgrimage from November 6 to December 6. This is why Kanda Sashti Tithi, the auspicious day for Murugan, begins the Vail pilgrimage today. It is because of Sashti Tithi on December 6 that Vail has decided to complete the pilgrimage on that day.