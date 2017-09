என்னங்க... காய்கறி இப்படி வாங்குங்க!- என்னா வெவரமான பொண்டாட்டி பாருங்க!!

India

Lakshmi Priya

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

This is the task I gave to my hubby last weekend!! Even U guys shud follow this list for happy customers #bigbasket #grofers #reliancefresh pic.twitter.com/cGkPuRAvE9

English summary

A woman who sends very lengthy and detailed shopping list to ensure her husband doesn't err while he goes out to buy those groceries.