நவீன தொழில்நுட்பத்துடன் காற்று மாசை நீக்கும் முயற்சி தோல்வி – டெல்லி மக்கள் அவதி

Delhi government anti smog gun test trail fails as the air quality remains same. Officials tried a latest idea to clear the air pollution on Wednesday by a anti smog gun test, which is very popular technic of dust cleaning in middle east countries. But technic failed to succeed in delhi because of heavy air pollution. As all the ideas of the officials to decrease the air pollution gets fails, makes the delhi people hopeless.