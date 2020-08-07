இடுக்கியில் நிலச்சரிவு... உயிரிழந்தவர்களுக்கு... ரூ. 2 லட்சம் பிரதமர் அறிவிப்பு!!

India

oi-Dhana Lakshmi

இடுக்கி: தமிழ்நாடு கேரளா எல்லையில் இடுக்கி மாவட்டத்தில் இருக்கும் மூணாறு பகுதியில் இன்று பெய்த பேய் மழைக்கு பெரிய அளவில் நிலச்சரிவு ஏற்பட்டது. இதில் இதுவரை 15 பேர் உயிரிழந்துள்ளனர். 57 தேயிலை தோட்டத் தொழிலாளர்கள் இந்த நிலச்சரிவில் மூழ்கி இருக்கலாம் என்று கூறப்படுகிறது. 11 பேர் மட்டுமே மீட்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.

மூணாரை உலுக்கிய நிலச்சரிவு.. வீடியோ

கேரளாவில் இடுக்கி மாவட்டத்தில் இருக்கும் மூணாறு பகுதி கடந்த சில ஆண்டுகளாகவே பெரிய அளவில் மழையால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டு வருகிறது. கடந்த ஆண்டும், அதற்கு முந்தைய ஆண்டும் பெய்த மழையில் இந்தப் பகுதி பாதிக்கப்பட்டு இருந்தது. இந்த நிலையில் தற்போது கடந்த சில நாட்களாக பெய்து வரும் ராட்சத மழைக்கு பெரு வெள்ளம் ஏற்பட்டு, நிலச்சரிவு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது.

இந்த நிலைச்சரிவுக்கு தேயிலை தோட்டத் தொழிலாளர்கள் 80 பேர் பாதிக்கப்பட்டு இருப்பதாக கூறப்பட்டது. இதுவரைக்கும் 9 பேர் மட்டுமே மீட்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர். நிலச்சரிவு ஏற்படும்போது பெரிய அளவில் சத்தம் கேட்டதாகவும் அப்போது அங்கு இருந்த மக்கள் தப்பிக்க முயற்சித்தபோது தண்ணீர் சூழ்ந்து கொண்டதாக தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

மண் மட்டுமல்ல.. பாறைகள், மரங்களும் சேர்ந்து விழுந்தது.. மூணாரை உலுக்கிய நிலச்சரிவு.. வீடியோ!

Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

#Watch Kerala: Meenachil river overflows due to heavy rains in Poonjar town of Kottayam district. pic.twitter.com/UxaSyVSSpu — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

#Watch Kerala: Meenachil river overflows due to heavy rains in Poonjar town of Kottayam district. pic.twitter.com/UxaSyVSSpu — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Kerala: Several control rooms have been opened in local bodies of Ernakulam district for flood relief/rescue operations and COVID-19 control measures. pic.twitter.com/xDBGwxQ9Wo — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Kerala: Death toll in rises to nine in the landslide which took place at Rajamala, Idukki district. 57 people still missing, rescue work underway.



Eyewitnesses say they heard a loud sound when landslide occured. "People were running to safety & water was gushing in," says a man. pic.twitter.com/2abCq37Fmi — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

#WATCH Kerala: Visuals from the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki district. 7 bodies have been recovered from the site, so far.



Kerala Minister MM Mani says, "The rescue operation is underway. I will be going to Idukki." pic.twitter.com/SRlLVd60xn — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Kerala: 5 people have lost their lives in a landslide at Rajamala in Idduki district; rescue operation underway.



Kerala Health Minister has said that a mobile medical team & 15 ambulances sent to the incident site. pic.twitter.com/yzxiRpfuyZ — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

15 people have died in a landslide in Munnar. Just terrible. Having visited these sites earlier, one thing I can say is that it is tough for rescuers. Very tough. This happened in the Kanan Devan plantation pic.twitter.com/GAWSJ1prTk — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) August 7, 2020

இடுக்கியில் நிலச்சரிவில் உயிரிழந்தவர்களுக்கு தலா ரூ. 2 லட்சம் பிரதமர் நிவாரண நிதியில் இருந்து பிரதமர் மோடி அறிவித்துள்ளார். மேலும் காயம் அடைந்தவர்களுக்கு ரூ. 50000 அறிவித்துள்ளார். உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பங்களுக்கு ஆறுதல் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

பொருத்தமான வரன் தேர்ந்தெடுக்க தமிழ் மேட்ரிமோனி - இன்றே பதிவு செய்யுங்கள , பதிவு இலவசம்!