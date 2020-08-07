இடுக்கியில் நிலச்சரிவு... உயிரிழந்தவர்களுக்கு... ரூ. 2 லட்சம் பிரதமர் அறிவிப்பு!!

YouTube
    இடுக்கி: தமிழ்நாடு கேரளா எல்லையில் இடுக்கி மாவட்டத்தில் இருக்கும் மூணாறு பகுதியில் இன்று பெய்த பேய் மழைக்கு பெரிய அளவில் நிலச்சரிவு ஏற்பட்டது. இதில் இதுவரை 15 பேர் உயிரிழந்துள்ளனர். 57 தேயிலை தோட்டத் தொழிலாளர்கள் இந்த நிலச்சரிவில் மூழ்கி இருக்கலாம் என்று கூறப்படுகிறது. 11 பேர் மட்டுமே மீட்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.

      மூணாரை உலுக்கிய நிலச்சரிவு.. வீடியோ

      கேரளாவில் இடுக்கி மாவட்டத்தில் இருக்கும் மூணாறு பகுதி கடந்த சில ஆண்டுகளாகவே பெரிய அளவில் மழையால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டு வருகிறது. கடந்த ஆண்டும், அதற்கு முந்தைய ஆண்டும் பெய்த மழையில் இந்தப் பகுதி பாதிக்கப்பட்டு இருந்தது. இந்த நிலையில் தற்போது கடந்த சில நாட்களாக பெய்து வரும் ராட்சத மழைக்கு பெரு வெள்ளம் ஏற்பட்டு, நிலச்சரிவு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது.

      இந்த நிலைச்சரிவுக்கு தேயிலை தோட்டத் தொழிலாளர்கள் 80 பேர் பாதிக்கப்பட்டு இருப்பதாக கூறப்பட்டது. இதுவரைக்கும் 9 பேர் மட்டுமே மீட்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர். நிலச்சரிவு ஏற்படும்போது பெரிய அளவில் சத்தம் கேட்டதாகவும் அப்போது அங்கு இருந்த மக்கள் தப்பிக்க முயற்சித்தபோது தண்ணீர் சூழ்ந்து கொண்டதாக தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

      மண் மட்டுமல்ல.. பாறைகள், மரங்களும் சேர்ந்து விழுந்தது.. மூணாரை உலுக்கிய நிலச்சரிவு.. வீடியோ!

      இடுக்கியில் நிலச்சரிவில் உயிரிழந்தவர்களுக்கு தலா ரூ. 2 லட்சம் பிரதமர் நிவாரண நிதியில் இருந்து பிரதமர் மோடி அறிவித்துள்ளார். மேலும் காயம் அடைந்தவர்களுக்கு ரூ. 50000 அறிவித்துள்ளார். உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பங்களுக்கு ஆறுதல் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

      Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the landslide.
