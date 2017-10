ஜிஎஸ்டி வரி தாக்கலுக்கான அபராத தொகை தள்ளுபடி... குஜராத்தை கவர ஜேட்லி அறிவிப்பு

India

Lakshmi Priya

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

To facilitate taxpayers, late fee on filing of GSTR-3B for Aug&Sept has been waived. Late fee paid will be credited back to taxpayer ledger.

English summary

The Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley on Tuesday announced a major relief to the taxpayers as he said that the late fee on filing of the GST returns for the month of August and September would be waived off.