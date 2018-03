சசிகலாவின் வசதிகளை அம்பலப்படுத்திய காவல் அதிகாரி ரூபா... மகளிர் தினத்தில் என்ன செய்தார் தெரியுமா?

India

Gajalakshmi

. @D_Roopa_IPS urges women to be courageous and fearless on #InternationalWomensDay @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr pic.twitter.com/Df3gl8W18X

Fire brand police officer D Roopa released a music video to inspire women on women's day, she sung a popular song 'Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye', from the 1965-Meena Kumari and Dharmendra starrer 'Kaajal.