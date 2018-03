ரிசர்வ் வங்கி அதிகாரிகள் திருப்பதி கோயிலில் உண்டியல் பணம் எண்ணலாம்.. ப. சிதம்பரம் கிண்டல்

India

oi-Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led government over the handling of the India economy, former finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday said the number of people below poverty line went up during the NDA rule. He also took potshots at the RBI over demonetisation and the time the top bank took to count the currency notes that returned to the system post note ban.