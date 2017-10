ஐதராபாத்தில் 5 மணி நேரம் வெளுத்துவாங்கிய மழை... வெள்ளத்தில் மூழ்கிய விமான நிலையம்!

India

Gajalakshmi

#WATCH : Car stuck due to massive flooding following incessant rainfall in Hyderabad; schools & colleges ordered to remain shut today. pic.twitter.com/MLZw2OqHc5

Water-logging in various parts of #Hyderabad after incessant rainfall; all schools and colleges to remain closed today. pic.twitter.com/ofS5xi4w5a

Five hours of heavy rain paralysed Hyderabad as many parts of the city including Airport were flooded and the traffic came to a standstill, Schools and colleges remains closed today.