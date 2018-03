சமூக புரட்சிக்கு விதைபோட்ட லிங்காயத்துகள் வரலாறு இதுதான்! புதிய மதமானது இப்படித்தான்!!

India

Lingayats are followers of Basavanna and his teachings. Veerashaivas in Karnataka, influenced by the preachings of Basavanna adapted the same into their lives and faith. Basavanna's teachings were incorporated to base sects that led to the formation of new sects like Banajiga Lingayat, Panchamasali Lingayat, Ganiga Lingayat, Gowda Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat.