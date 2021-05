7.20 நிமிட ஷார்ட் பிலிம்.. இஸ்ரேலை திணறடித்த 17 வயது சிறுவன்.. சுட்டுக்கொன்ற ராணுவம்.. பரிதாபம்!

Obaida Akram Abdurrahman Jawabra, 17, was killed by Israeli forces with live ammunition today around 8 p.m. in Al-Arroub refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. Obaida sustained a gunshot wound to his chest. https://t.co/7Gv0kNE2RU — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) May 17, 2021