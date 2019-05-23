  • search
மும்பை அப்டேட்டுகளுக்கு
நோட்டிபிகேஷனை அனுமதி  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    மகாராஷ்டிராவில் செம்ம பெர்பாமென்ஸ் காட்டி பாஜக-சிவசேனா அமோகம் ... காங்கிரசுக்கு பெரும் சோகம்

    By
    |

    மும்பை: மகாராஷ்டிராவில் பாஜக கூட்டணி மொத்தம் உள்ள 48 தொகுதிகளில் 38 இடங்களில் முன்னிலை வகிக்கிறது.

    நாடு முழுவதும் மக்களவை தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் வெளியாகி வருகின்றன. பாஜக கூட்டணி 322 இடங்களில் முன்னிலை வகிக்கிறது.

    lok sabha election results 2019 live updates: BJP Sena leading in 38 constituencies out of 48 in Maharashtra

    காங்கிரஸ் கூட்டணி 111 இடங்களில் முன்னிலை வகிக்கிறது. மற்ற கட்சிகள் 109 இடங்களில் முன்னிலை வகிக்கிறது.

    இந்நிலையில் மகாராஷ்டிராவில் சரத்யாதவ் தலைமையிலான தேசியவாத காஙிகரஸ் கட்சியுடன் இணைந்து காங்கிரஸ் போட்டியிட்டது. அதேபோல் பாஜக சிவசேனா கட்சியுடன் இணைந்து கூட்டணி அமைத்து போட்டியிட்டது.

    இதில் பாஜக சிவசேனா கூட்டணி 38 இடங்களில் முன்னிலை வகிக்கிறது.காங்கிரஸ் தேசிய வாத காங்கிரஸ் கூட்டணி 10 இடங்களில் மட்டுமே முன்னிலை வகிக்கிறது.

    பாஜக கூட்டணி வெற்றி பெற காரணம் என்ன? வாஜ்பாய் முன்னாள் உதவியாளர் சொல்லும் முக்கியமான 'பாயிண்ட்'

    இதன் மூலம் மகாராஷ்டிராவை ஆளும் பாஜக அரசுக்கு அங்கு பெரும் பலம் இருப்பது தெரியவந்துள்ளது.

    மத்திய அமைச்சர் நிதின் கட்காரி நாக்பூர் தொகுதியிலும், மத்திய இணையமைச்சர் சுபாஷ் பூம்ரே துலே தொகுதியிலும் முன்னணியில் இருக்கிறார்கள்.

    திருமணம் ஆகாதவரா? இன்றே பதிவு செய்யுங்கள் தமிழ் மேட்ரிமோனியில் பதிவு இலவசம்!

    தென் மும்பை தொகுதியின் மொத்த தேர்தல் தகவலும் இங்கே!
    வருடம்
    வேட்பாளர் பெயர் கட்சி லெவல் வாக்குகள் வாக்கு சதவீதம் வெற்றி வித்தியாசம்
    2014
    அரவிந்த் சாவந்த் எஸ் ஹெச் எஸ் வென்றவர் 3,74,780 49% 1,28,148
    தியோரா மிலிந்த் முர்லி காங்கிரஸ் தோற்றவர் 2,46,632 32% 0
    2009
    தியோரா மிலிந்த் முர்லி காங்கிரஸ் வென்றவர் 2,72,411 42% 1,12,682
    பாலா நந்தகோன்னர் எம்என்எஸ் தோற்றவர் 1,59,729 25% 0
    2004
    மிலிந்த் முர்லி தியோரா காங்கிரஸ் வென்றவர் 1,37,956 50% 10,246
    ஜெயவந்திபீன் மேத்தா பாஜக தோற்றவர் 1,27,710 47% 0
    1999
    ஜெயவந்தி மேத்தா பாஜக வென்றவர் 1,44,945 48% 10,243
    முர்லி தியோரா காங்கிரஸ் தோற்றவர் 1,34,702 44% 0
    1998
    தியோரா முர்லி காங்கிரஸ் வென்றவர் 1,78,597 53% 21,065
    ஜெயவந்திபீன் மேத்தா பாஜக தோற்றவர் 1,57,532 46% 0
    1996
    ஜெயவந்திபீன் மேத்தா பாஜக வென்றவர் 1,38,831 45% 23,208
    முர்லி தியோரா காங்கிரஸ் தோற்றவர் 1,15,623 37% 0
    + More Details

    மேலும் மும்பை செய்திகள்

     
     
     
    Read more about:

    lok sabha election results 2019 லோக்சபா தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் 2019

    English summary
    lok sabha election results 2019 live updates: BJP Sena leading in 38 constituencies out of 48 in Maharashtra, congress leading 10 constituencies

    நாள் முழுவதும் oneindia
    செய்திகளை உடனுக்குடன் பெற

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+3490349
    CONG+85085
    OTH1070107
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP14014
    CONG000
    OTH404
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SDF606
    SKM606
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD88088
    BJP22022
    OTH13013
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP1490149
    TDP25025
    OTH101
    Full Results

    LEADING

    Deepender Hooda - INC
    Rohtak
    LEADING

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+3490349
    CONG+85085
    OTH1070107
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP14014
    CONG000
    OTH404
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SDF606
    SKM606
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD88088
    BJP22022
    OTH13013
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP1490149
    TDP25025
    OTH101
    Full Results

    LEADING

    Deepender Hooda - INC
    Rohtak
    LEADING
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue