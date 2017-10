இனி அரசை புகழ்ந்து டாக்குமெண்ட்ரி படம்தான் எடுக்க முடியும்.. ப.சிதம்பரம்

Tamilnadu

Veera Kumar

"Notice to film makers: Law is coming, you can only make documentaries praising government's policies. BJP demands deletion of dialogues in 'Mersal'. Imagine the consequences if 'Parasakthi' was released today" Says P.Chidambaram.