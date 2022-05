பளபளக்கும் தங்கம்.. "அதுக்குள்ளே" போய் வச்சு கடத்திருக்கீங்களே குருவிகளா.. ரவுண்டு கட்டிய ஆபீசர்ஸ்

On Suspicion, the officers of AIU,Trichy intercepted 3 passengers arrived from Dubai/Sharjah on 11.5.22. It was found that they had concealed Gold in foil form inside the laptops. 1982gms of Gold and electronic goods, totally valued at Rs.1.28Cr were seized. All 3 were arrested. pic.twitter.com/0GsBzgTiNL — Trichy Customs (Prev) Zone (@cusprevtrichy) May 13, 2022