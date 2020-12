வைகுண்ட ஏகாதசி சொர்க்கவாசல் திறப்பு : ஸ்ரீரங்கம் ரங்கநாதர் கோவிலில் பக்தர்களுக்கு அனுமதியில்லை

English summary

Srirangam Ranganathar Temple, popularly known as Puloga Vaikundam by the devotees of Perumal, hosts an annual festival. Millions of devotees attend the Vaikunta ekadashi festival in the month of Margazhi. This year begins on the 14th with the Tirundenthangam. On the 25th, the opening ceremony of Sorgavasal Tirapu, also known as the Paramatman Gate, takes place. The Trichy district administration has said that pilgrims are not allowed this year to prevent the spread of corona, much to the disappointment of the devotees.