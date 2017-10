சசிகலா பரோலில் பராக்.... என்னதான் நடக்கும் - நெட்டிசன்ஸ் பரபரப்பு

Memes

Mayura Akilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Right now Aiadmk MLAs will be like .... #SasikalaParole pic.twitter.com/YYutMPk1YM

So #sasikala comming out of parole Tom !! #AIADMK ministers & MLA's be like 👇👇👇 😂😂😂😂 #SasikalaParole #AdmkFails pic.twitter.com/AQYAfU5xsE

English summary

Sasikala comming out of parole in Chennai. Sasikala has released parole on 5 days to attend to her husband M Natarajan, who is critically ill, memes creators troll in social media.