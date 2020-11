செம்பரம்பாக்கம் ஏரி திறப்பு.. கரையோர மக்கள் பாதுகாப்பாக இருக்குமாறு காஞ்சிபுரம் கலெக்டர் வார்னிங்!

English summary

According to a statement issued by Kanchipuram District Collector Maheshwari Ravikumar, 1,000 cubic feet of water will be released from the chembarambakkam Reservoir at 12 noon today (25.11.2020). Hence Kavalur, Kundrathur. Natham, Thirumudivakkam Thiruneermalai public living in low lying areas to be safe.