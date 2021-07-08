கொரோனா.. சென்னையில் வீட்டு மனை விற்பனை 44% சரிந்து போச்சாம்.. ஆனாலும் ஒரு குட் நியூஸ் இருக்கு!

Chennai

oi-Veerakumar

சென்னை: சென்னையில் கொரோனா இரண்டாவது அலை காரணமாக வீட்டு மனை விற்பனை 44 சதவீதம் வீழ்ச்சியடைந்துள்ளது.

ஊரடங்குகள் காரணமாக, மக்கள் சொந்த ஊர்களை நோக்கி சென்றதும், மக்கள் கையில் பணப் புழக்கம் இல்லாததும், ரியல் எஸ்டேட் வீழ்ச்சிக்கு காரணமாகியுள்ளதாக கூறப்படுகிறது.

அனரோக் புராப்பர்டி கன்சல்டன்ட்ஸ் என்ற அமைப்பு நடத்திய ஆய்வில் வெளியான தகவல்களை அந்த நிறுவனம் வெளியிட்டுள்ளது.

எப்போது மாஸ் காட்டும் ராஜ்நாத் சிங்.. மோடி அமைச்சரவையில் இருக்கும் ஒரே வாஜ்பாய் காலத்து அமைச்சர்

{photo-feature}

English summary

Home sales decline by 44% in Chennai due to corona second wave Chennai real estate: In Chennai, home sales fell 44 percent due to the second wave of the Corona. Due to the curfew, people are moving to their hometowns and the lack of cash flow in the hands of the people is said to have led to the collapse of real estate. But house sales in June were higher than in April, with almost 55 percent of sales in June after the lockdown was relaxed.