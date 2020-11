ஊதிய முரண்பாடு... அரசு ஊழியர்களின் குறைகளைக் களைய வேண்டும் - டாக்டர் ராமதாஸ்

English summary

The new pay scale is based on the misconception that engineers working in the public sector in the central government and engineers working in the public sector in Tamil Nadu are in the same position. As a result, there are complaints that the monthly salary of engineers working in Tamil Nadu government departments has been reduced from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000. PMK founder Dr. Ramadass has urged the Tamil Nadu government to call the relevant unions and hold talks to resolve the pay disputes of government employees and employees.