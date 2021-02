சித்தி 2ல் இருந்து விலகி முழு நேர அரசியல்வாதியாக மாறிய ராதிகா - தேர்தலில் போட்டியிடுவாரா?

Love to all my fans and well wishers ❤️❤️❤️❤️thanks for the unconditional love and loyalty. Keep watching #Chithi2 @radaantv My best is yet to come👍👍 pic.twitter.com/tB9dJdnb1U

Mixed mood of happiness and a tinge of sadness as I sign off from #Chithi 2 &megaseials for now. Given the best of my years and hard work in @suntv Sad to say bye to all the technicians and costars. The show must go on good luck to Cavin, venba and Yazhini. 1/1 pic.twitter.com/rf7VMLrJRJ

English summary

Actress Radhika Chithi 2 has said that she will leave the serial and get involved in live politics. Radhika posted on her Twitter page, Thank you so much for your unexpected love and loyalty and I ask you to continue to support Siddhi2." Radhika, who is a full-time politician, has been questioned by her fans as to whether she will contest the assembly elections.