தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனா தடுப்பூசிக்கு தட்டுப்பாடு - என்ன சொல்கிறார் சுகாதாரத்துறை அமைச்சர் விஜயபாஸ்கர்

We received 55.85 lakh doses of #Covidvaccine (covishield & covaxin) as of 17 April from Union Govt. We have completed 47.05 lakh doses and have stocked up ~ 8.8 lakh doses for vaccination. Pls, do not pay heed to rumours about the safety of vaccines, but do get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/W5WCpXI1qA

English summary

The spread of corona virus has increased in Tamil Nadu. It has been reported that there is a shortage of corona vaccines at present due to low stocks. At the same time, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said that 8.8 lakh vaccines were in stock.