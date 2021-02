இலங்கையில் பாஜக கட்சி தொடங்க முடியாது.. தேர்தல் ஆணையம் திட்டவட்ட அறிவிப்பு

English summary

Sri Lanka's Election Commission Chairman Nimal Punchihewa on Monday shot down reports of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planning to set up a political unit in the island nation, saying the country's electoral law does not permit such an arrangement. "Any Sri Lankan political party or group is permitted to have external links with any party or group overseas. But our electoral laws do not permit overseas political parties to work here," Punchihewa told reporters.