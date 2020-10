புதிய காற்றழுத்தம்: தமிழகம், ஆந்திரா, ஒடிசாவில் அடுத்த 4 நாட்களுக்கு இடியோடு மழை பெய்யும்

English summary

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast four days of thundershowers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha due to the recent low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which has already affected people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A cyclonic circulation lies over central Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low pressure area is very likely to develop over the same region during next 12 hours.