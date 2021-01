விவசாயிகள் போராட்டத்தில் திடீர் வன்முறை.. விவாசியகள் கூடாரங்கள் சேதம்.. கண்ணீர்புகை குண்டு வீச்சு

#WATCH : Delhi Police hit a protesting farmer after he attacked a Police personnel, dragging him to the ground along with him. Visuals from Singhu border. (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/gILDF9OPA1

English summary

A group of people, not more than 200, threw stones and vandalised tents at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu, the epicenter of farmers' protests for over two months.