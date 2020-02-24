லேட்டஸ்ட் செய்திகளுடன் இணைந்திருங்கள் டெல்லி செய்தி
Donald Trumps India visit: அமெரிக்கா அதிபர் டிரம்ப்- இன்று இந்தியா வருகை- உற்சாக விழாக்கோலம்
அகமதாபாத்/ டெல்லி: அமெரிக்கா அதிபர் டொனால்ட் டிரம்ப் இன்று இந்தியா வருகை தருகிறார். குஜராத்தின் அகமதாபாத்தில் டொனால்ட் டிரம்ப்பை பிரதமர் மோடி நேரில் வரவேற்கிறார். டிரம்ப்பின் இந்திய வருகையையொட்டி அகமதாபாத், ஆக்ரா, டெல்லியில் வரலாறு காணாத பல அடுக்கு பாதுகாப்பு ஏற்பாடுகள் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளன.
Gujarat: Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' will be held today. President Trump is arriving in India today, along with a high-level delegation. PM Modi will hold a roadshow along with him and participate in the event at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/uLl3hQrv4M— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
டொனால்ட் டிரம்ப் பங்கேற்கும் நமஸ்தே டிரம்ப் நிகழ்ச்சி நடைபெறும் மோதிரா விளையாட்டு மைதானம்
Gujarat: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today. #TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/sKZnIh51Px— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
நமஸ்தே டிரம்ப் நிகழ்ச்சி நடைபெறும் மோதிரா மைதானத்தில் பலத்த பாதுகாப்பு ஏற்பாடுகள்