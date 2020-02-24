  • search
டிரெண்டிங் டிரம்ப் இந்திய பயணம் மகா சிவராத்திரி மாசி மாத ராசி பலன்கள் 2020 கொரோனா வைரஸ்
டெல்லி அப்டேட்டுகளுக்கு
நோட்டிபிகேஷனை அனுமதி  
Just In
Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Donald Trumps India visit: அமெரிக்கா அதிபர் டிரம்ப்- இன்று இந்தியா வருகை- உற்சாக விழாக்கோலம்

    By
    |

    அகமதாபாத்/ டெல்லி: அமெரிக்கா அதிபர் டொனால்ட் டிரம்ப் இன்று இந்தியா வருகை தருகிறார். குஜராத்தின் அகமதாபாத்தில் டொனால்ட் டிரம்ப்பை பிரதமர் மோடி நேரில் வரவேற்கிறார். டிரம்ப்பின் இந்திய வருகையையொட்டி அகமதாபாத், ஆக்ரா, டெல்லியில் வரலாறு காணாத பல அடுக்கு பாதுகாப்பு ஏற்பாடுகள் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளன.

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:35 AM, 24 Feb
    டொனால்ட் டிரம்ப் பங்கேற்கும் நமஸ்தே டிரம்ப் நிகழ்ச்சி நடைபெறும் மோதிரா விளையாட்டு மைதானம்
    7:05 AM, 24 Feb
    டொனால்ட் டிரம்ப்பை வரவேற்க டெல்லியில் இருந்து சற்று நேரத்தில் அகமதாபாத் புறப்படுகிறார் பிரதமர் மோடி
    7:04 AM, 24 Feb
    நமஸ்தே டிரம்ப் நிகழ்ச்சி நடைபெறும் மோதிரா மைதானத்தில் பலத்த பாதுகாப்பு ஏற்பாடுகள்
    7:02 AM, 24 Feb
    டிரம்ப் வருகையை முன்னிட்டு அகமதாபாத் நகரே விழாக்கோலம்
    7:02 AM, 24 Feb
    அகமதாபாத் விமான நிலையத்தில் டிரம்ப் தம்பதியரை வரவேற்கிறார் பிரதமர் மோடி
    7:01 AM, 24 Feb
    குஜராத்தின் அகமதாபாத்துக்கு இன்று நண்பகல் வந்தடைகிறார் டொனால்ட் டிரம்ப்
    7:01 AM, 24 Feb
    அகமதாபாத்தில் டிரம்ப்பை பிரதமர் மோடி நேரில் வரவேற்கிறார்
    7:01 AM, 24 Feb
    அமெரிக்க அதிபர் டொனால்ட் டிரம்ப் 2 நாள் பயணமாக இன்று இந்தியா வருகை

    US President Donald Trumps India visit Live Updates

    திருமணம் ஆகாதவரா? இன்றே பதிவு செய்யுங்கள் தமிழ் மேட்ரிமோனியில் பதிவு இலவசம்!

    மேலும் டெல்லி செய்திகள்

     
     
     
    Read more about:

    namaste trump trump india visit india us donald trump visit இந்தியா அமெரிக்கா டொனால்ட் டிரம்ப் பாதுகாப்பு டெல்லி அகமதாபாத் ஆக்ரா

    English summary
    US President Donald Trump is all set to visit India on today along with his wife Melania Trump.
    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 6:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2020
    உடனடி நியூஸ் அப்டேட்டுகள்
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X