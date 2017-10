குஜராத் கலவரத்தில் கணவர் பலி.. மோடிக்கு எதிராக தொடர்ந்து நீதி போராட்டம் நடத்தும் ஜாகியா!

India

Kalai Mathi

English summary

The Gujarat High Court has rejected Zakia Jafri's petition challenging a clean chit by a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the state's top politicians including then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and bureaucrats in the 2002 Gujarat riots. The court has not accepted Ms Jafri's allegation of "a larger conspiracy" behind the riots.