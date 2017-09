ஜெர்மன் பிசினஸ் பள்ளிகளுடன் இணைந்து சர்வதேச மேலாண்மை திட்டத்தை தொடங்கும் ஐஐம் பெங்களூரு!

India

Kalai Mathi

English summary

IIM Bangalore partners with German B-schools to launch International Management Programme for Technologists.The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has announced a partnership with two premier German B-schools – the Friedrich Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) and the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS, Germany for anInternational Management Programme for Technologists (IMPT), an innovative Executive Education Programme.