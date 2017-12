சூடு பிடிக்கும் கர்நாடக சட்டசபை தேர்தல் பிரசாரம்.. எடியூரப்பாவும், யோகியும் செய்த பிரச்சார கூத்து

India

Veera Kumar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

The Mahadayi water sharing row and Yogi Adityanath became the highlights of BJP's Parivartana Yatra in Hubballi on Wednesday. With the Lingayat religious tag issue eating into the BJP's vote bank, B S Yeddyurappa turned the Kalasa-Banduri water sharing row into a poll agenda. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath propelled the Hindutva card with scathing attacks on the Congress.