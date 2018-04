தாங்க முடியவில்லை.. பாலியல் குற்றங்களுக்கு மரண தண்டனை வேண்டும்.. மேனகா காந்தி கோரிக்கை

India

oi-Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

We need the death penalty for child rape asks, Maneka Gandhi in Asifa case. Asifa, an 8-years old Kashmiri Muslim girl brutally raped and killed by 7 Hindutuva groups, in which 4 of them are police. BJP keeping their bad role in this issue. Asifa has killed inside a Hindu temple, she has been tortured for 5 days.