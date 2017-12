சென்னை வந்த கனிமொழி, ஆ.ராசா... விமான நிலையத்திற்கு நேரில் வந்து வரவேற்ற ஸ்டாலின்

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

DMK's grand show plan after 2G acquittals today MK Stalin to receive A Raja and Kanimozhi at airport. The acquittal of DMK Kanimozhi and A Raja, and others by a court in the 2G spectrum case has come as a big boost for the party and could lead to a political realignment in Tamil Nadu, political observers and party leaders say.