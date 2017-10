சிங்கப்பூரைப் போன்ற இரக்கமுள்ள சர்வாதிகாரமும் இந்தியாவுக்கு வேண்டாம்... கமல் ட்வீட்

Tamilnadu

Kalai Mathi

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

The reason Singapore crops up in arguments is because it is a benovelent dictatorship according to some critics. Do we we want that. No pls

English summary

Actor Kamal haasan tweets about Singapore benovelent dictatorship. He said The reason Singapore crops up in arguments is because it is a benovelent dictatorship according to some critics. we dont want that he said.