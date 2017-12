எந்த நேரத்திலும் கைது.. உஷாரான வெற்றிவேல்.. நீதிமன்றத்தில் முன்ஜாமீன் கேட்டு மனு

Tamilnadu

Dakshinamurthy

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Dinakaran supporter Vetrivel claim for anticipatory bail in hc as EC pressures to arrest him. And the court took it as a emergency case and accepted to enquire it afternoon at 1pm today. As the arumugasamy enquire commission also recommends police to take action against vetrivel, police might arrest vetrivel at anytime. To avoid the arrest vetrivel has approached HC.