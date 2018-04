ஸ்டெர்லைட் மட்டுமில்லை.. தூத்துக்குடி தூக்கம் கெடுத்த மற்றொரு ஆலை.. நச்சு புகை வெளியேறியதால் பீதி

Tamilnadu

Suddenly the poisonous smoke was released from the Tuticorin Spick Nagar plant. So the people in the circuit area suffocated the breath. More than 100 public stormed the Spick plant at 1 AM local time. The Spick factory officials came and negotiated with the public and dispersed that such an incident would not happen anymore.