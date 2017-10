மஹாலஷ்மியின் அருள் நிறைந்த மகத்தான பண்டிகை தீபாவளி!

News

English summary

The festival of lights, Deepavali is one of the most popular and important festivals of India, which is celebrated with great enjoyment and excitement all over the country. Deepavali is the grandest of all festivals that is celebrated to ward off evil forces and to bring in peace and harmony in the lives of the people. Also known as Diwali, it is celebrated to worship Goddess Laxmi, the deity of wealth.