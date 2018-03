நீட் தேர்விற்க்கு விண்ணப்பிக்க நாளை கடைசி நாள்- மருத்துவர் ஆக ஜோதிடம் கூறும் ரகசியங்கள்!

News

ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

English summary

All the parents ambition is their children should become a doctor. Those who have strong Mars in their horoscope they can choose medicine profession. Vaitheeswaran Koil or Pullirukkuvelur is a Hindu temple dedicated to the god Shiva located in Tamil Nadu, India. Shiva is worshipped as Vaitheeswaran or the “God of healing” and it is believed that prayers to Vaitheeswaran can cure diseases. It is one of the nine Navagraha temples associated with the planet Mars (Angaraka).