தை அமாவாசை 2021: அமாவாசை தினத்தை பவுர்ணமியாக மாற்றிய அபிராமி அன்னை

English summary

Thai Amavasai this year on February 11,2021. Thai Amavasai day Tiurvilayadal on Tirukadaiyur Abirami. Abirami Pattar began singing song, and God Abrami gave dharsan. She took off the Kammal worn in her ear and threw it outside the Sky. The Kammal floated in the sky and the moon lit up like a multi-moon.