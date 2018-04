அனைத்து பாவங்களையும் போக்கும் பாவ விமோசனி ஏகாதசி!

News

lekhaka-ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Ekadasi that removes the sins of the observers, Papmochani Ekadasi falls on the eleventh day of the waning phase (Krishnapaksh) of the moon during the month of Phalguna (March - April. The interesting story of Papmochani Ekadasi is narrated in the Bavishya Uttara Purana as part of a dialogue between Yudhishtira and Lord Krishna.Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat accompanied by prayers of atonement to Lord Vishnu and a severe fasting over a day long concluded with the partaking of Prasad on the next day of Dwadashi. Both of them complied with the directions of the renowned sage Chavan and observed the Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat in their own respective places thereby absolving their sins with the blessings of Lord Vishnu.