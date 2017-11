நிமோனியாவால் அவதியா? உங்கள் ஜாதகத்தில் புதனும் சனியும் சேர்ந்திருக்கிறதா என பாருங்கள்!

News

Staff

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs, making breathing painful and limiting oxygen intake. Pneumonia is the biggest killer of children under age 5 worldwide. Nearly one in five global child deaths result from pneumonia every year. Moreover, this is a preventable and treatable illness via vaccines, antibiotic treatment, and improved sanitation. November 12th is observed as World Pneumonia Day to create awareness on this.