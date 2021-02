வேலையில்லையா.. மத்திய அரசு தொழில் பழகுனர் பயிற்சியில் சேருங்கள்.. செம்ம சம்பளம்! .

English summary

DSRVS Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan have announced the latest recruitment for the Data Entry Operator, Content Writer, Computer Networking Technician, Office Assistant, Web Designer 433 Vacancy. Candidates who want to apply can check the DSRVS Notification PDF and submit their online application by the last date i.e. 20th February 2021. Check the official website www.dsrvsindia.ac.in for complete details of this DSRVS Recruitment 2021.