உச்ச நீதிமன்றத்தில் உதவியாளர் பணியிடங்கள்.. 65000 சம்பளம்.. எப்படி விண்ணப்பிப்பது!

Online applications are invited from Indian citizens who fulfill the following Essential Qualifications and other eligibility conditions, as on 28.02.2021, for preparation of a panel of suitable candidates for engagement as Law Clerk-cum-Research Assistants in the Supreme Court of India purely on contractual basis on a fixed consolidated stipend of Rs. 65,000/- per month initially during the assignment session commencing from 01.07.2021 till the closure of the Court for Summer Vacation, 2022. However, the contract can beterminated at any point of time without any notice.